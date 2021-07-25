Pune district reports 860 new Covid cases, 46 deaths

The district reported 860 new Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths in 24 hours on Saturday.

This took the progressive count to 1.082 million out of which 1.047 million have recovered, 18,650 deaths and 15,714 are active cases who are currently in hospitals undergoing treatment or are in home isolation. Pune also saw over 74 thousand vaccinations on the day. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 535 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 323,903 and with five more deaths the death toll stood at 6,185. Pune city reported 202 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 502,116 and reported 11 new deaths on the day the toll stood at 8,868 while PCMC reported 123 new Covid cases the progressive count went up to 256,041 and with 30 more deaths reported the toll stood at 3,328.

Pune also saw 74,565 vaccinations on the day as per Co-WIN dashboard on Saturday and 5,886,546 vaccines have been administered total including 4,472,101 first dose and 1,414,445 are second dose. A total of 558 sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 374 are government and 184 private.