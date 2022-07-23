Pune district sees gradual decline in Covid cases
Pune: Covid cases and active virus count see a gradual decline in Pune district. However, the district continues to show the highest weekly positivity rate in Maharashtra.
According to the state surveillance unit, integrated disease surveillance programme, districts with highest positivity is Pune, Amaravati, Akola, Aurangabad and Washim showing highest weekly positivity.
Though the rise in Covid cases in Pune was earlier attributed to the wari processions, new and active cases have increased substantially.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, state health department, said that hospitalisation is low in Maharashtra.
“There is a decreasing trend of cases across Maharashtra. The cases of BA.5 are reported across Maharashtra and we are keeping a vigil,” said Dr Awate.
On Friday, the state health department reported 857 Covid cases in Pune district. Of these 506 cases were from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 141 from Pune rural and 210 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). PMC reported one death related to the virus.
Maharashtra reported 2,515 Covid cases and six deaths on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.84%.
According to the latest report from the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, two more cases of BA.5 have been found in the state.
Dr Awate said that both these cases are outstation persons residing in Pune rural area for professional reasons.
“They have been found Covid positive during routine screening at Pune airport during the period of July 3 to July 9 while they are returning from Dubai. They were asymptomatic and recovered fully at home isolation. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 160. Pune now has 93 patients, Mumbai 51, Thane 5, Nagpur and Palghar have reported 4 each and three patients are from Raigad,” said Dr Awate.
Swine flu cases rising across Maharashtra
According to the state health department, 147 cases of swine flu are reported across Maharashtra between January 1 and July 21.
“We are observing a rising trend of swine flu (Influenza A H1N1) cases in some parts of the state. There are a total of seven deaths reported in the state due to swine flu between January 1 and July 21. Two are from Pune, three from Kolhapur and two from Thane corporation,” said state department officials.
Ensure uninterrupted power supply to VVIP areas: Minister to LESA officials
Uttar Pradesh minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma has directed officials of Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration to use advanced technology to ensure uninterrupted power supply in VVIP areas of the city. AK Sharma was upset due to intermittent power outages in the Mantri Awas Gomti Nagar, areas like Vikramaditya Marg, Raj Bhawan, Dilkusha, Gautampalli, Gomti Nagar, and Vibhuti Khand. Frequent power cuts have been reported during the last three months.
ZP to rank aided, partially-aided schools on student performance
Pune: The Pune zilla parishad (ZP) will be ranking aided and partially-aided schools from the district based on evaluation of student performance. The schools will be categorised based on these evaluations. According to a letter issued by Pune ZP, chief executive officer (CEO), Ayush Prasad, the schools will be evaluated by the performance of students on various fronts.
Fighting all odds for success in exams
Lucknow Students, teachers, and parents at St. Anjani's Public School in Rajajipuram, have a double reason to celebrate, as the school's specially-abled students passed the CBSE examination with flying colours. Mohd Aun, 15, battled all odds to secure 68% in his class 10 examination. Aun suffers from Thalassemia Major. His ailment requires him to visit the SGPGI twice a month for blood transfusion. “Himanshu refused to take any help from any writer,” informed St. Anjani's Public School, manager, Taroo Saxena.
‘Fire audits of govt buildings in Prayagraj reveal many shortcomings’
Making it to the district court premises on time in case of a fire incident or any other emergency would prove to be a tough task for firefighters, revealed the fire audit conducted by fire department. The department has urged the administration to make arrangements for a clear passage for fire tenders. Some of the fire safety systems installed at government buildings may become defunct in the absence of annual maintenance.
8 years of hard work paid off, says Rahul Deshpande after winning Best Playback Singer Award for ‘Mee Vasantrao’
Grandson of Vasantrao Deshpande, Rahul Deshpande, has won the Best Playback Singer Award for Marathi film 'Mee Vasantrao,' at the 68th National Film Awards, which were announced at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, on Friday. This year, there were 305 feature films as entries in 30 languages. In the non-feature film category, 148 films in 28 languages were in the race for the prestigious award. Anmol Bhave has earlier won in 2008 and 2005.
