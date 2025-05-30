Pune dowry death: Three accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Judicial magistrate VP Khandare on Thursday sent late Vaishnavi Hagawane’s husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata and sister-in-law Karishma Hagawane to 14-day judicial custody following the expiry of their police custody. Earlier the court had extended the custodial remand of the three accused till May 29. The trio was arrested by the police on May 17. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bavdhan police had filed a case related to dowry death, abetment of suicide and physical assault against former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane, wife Lata, daughter Karishma and sons Sushil and Shashank after Vaishnavi was found dead at her in-law’s house on May 16 at Bhukum village, Mushi taluka.

The court also extended the police custody of his father Rajendra (63) and brother Sushil (27) till May 31.

Police inspector Anil Vibhute, incharge of Bavdhan station said that it was essential to trace absconding accused Nilesh Chavan, the police wanted to gather audio samples of the communication between Karishma and Vaishanvi, there is a strong possibility that Lata and Karishma Hagawane’s mobile phone was with Chavan and were to be seized.

Another case registered against Hagawanes

A new fraud-related FIR has been lodged at the Mhalunge MIDC police station against the Hagawane family on Thursday. The complaint is related to cheating and threats related to the purchase of JCB excavators.

Complainant Prashant Yelwande who lodged the FIR, in March 2022, Lata and Shashank Hagawane bought JCB machines worth ₹24 lakh from him, paying an advance of ₹5 lakh. However, it was later found that the machines still had unpaid EMIs of ₹19 lakh with IndusInd Bank, which the Hagawanes were supposed to pay at ₹50,000 per month.

Due to non-payment, the bank seized the JCBs in 2024, leaving Yelwande without the machines or his money, the complaint stated.

Yelwande in his complaint said that when he demanded his money back, the Hagawane family threatened him with a gun.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) Dr Shivaji Pawar confirmed that an FIR has been registered.