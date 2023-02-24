Pune: Examination commissioner Shailaja Darade, brother booked in teacher recruitment racket

The police have booked Shailaja Darade, Maharashtra State Council of Examination commissioner, and her brother Dadasaheb Darade, for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs as school teachers. The police have booked Shailaja Darade, Maharashtra State Council of Examination commissioner, and her brother Dadasaheb Darade, for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs as school teachers. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

According to the police, Shailaja is a resident of Pashan-Sus road and her brother hails from Akole village in Indapur tehsil of Pune district.

The Hadapsar police filed the first information report (FIR) on Wednesday on the complaint filed by Popat Sukhdev Suryavanshi (50) of Khanjonwadi in Atpadi tehsil of Sangli district.

Suryavanshi, while working as a teacher had met Shailaja, who was an administrative officer in the education department, in 2019, to get teacher’s job for his relatives Pooja Popat Yadav and Nita Pandurang Randive.

The complainant alleged that Shailaja had demanded ₹12.15 lakh for each job appointment.

On June 15, 2019, the complainant handed over ₹27 lakh to Shailaja at Hadapsar on the Pune-Solapur highway. However, Shailaja failed to facilitate job or return the money, forcing Suryavanshi to approached the police.

Arvind Gokule, senior inspector, Hadapsar police station, said, “Probe has revealed that the accused have allegedly duped 44 people in the same way. A case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).”