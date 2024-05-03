With a significant increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures this year, Pune experienced warmest April since 2013, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On at least 25 days the temperature was higher than 39 degrees in April this year, which is also the highest since 2013. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The average maximum temperature was recorded as 39.63 degrees Celsius , 1.7 degrees Celsius more than normal.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On at least 25 days the temperature was higher than 39 degrees in April this year, which is also the highest since 2013.

The minimum temperature in most of the areas has been recorded to significantly higher levels between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius.

In Shivajinagar, it was recorded between 20- 23 degrees Celsius throughout the month. While the maximum temperature was constantly above 39 degrees Celsius.

There were at least 4-5 days when the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius.

After studying the temperature statistics, scientists have concluded that this year, temperatures in April were significantly higher compared to what has been recorded since 2013.

Vineet Kumar, weather scientist, on X mentioned that Pune’s Shivajinagar recorded the hottest April since 2013 with the average maximum temperature this April being 39.63 degrees Celsius.

As per the data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a global weather forecasting agency, the increasing temperature trend in April is recorded as 0.04 degrees per decade in Pune district.

The scientists attributed the high temperature in south and east India including Mumbai, and Pune this April is linked with the decaying El Nino, studies show that the summers after the peak El Nino generally are warmer than normal in India.

Drop in night temperature

After experiencing warmer nights for almost a month, Pune is experiencing a decreasing trend in nighttime temperatures. A sharp fall has been recorded on May 2 when the temperature which was recorded as 25 degrees on May 1 dropped by 6 degrees to 18.7 degrees. It has further dropped to 18.3 degrees on May 3, which was below normal level by 2 degrees and the lowest temperature since 2013.

Meanwhile, after experiencing a short span of reduced maximum temperature, Shivajinagar on April 30 recorded maximum temperature at 41.7 degrees Celsius. On May 1, the temperature was recorded as 38.9 degrees Celsius and on May 2 maximum temperature was 39.7 degrees, on May 3 the temperature was recorded as 40 degrees Celsius in Shivajinagar. The highest temperature in Pune is recorded as 42.4 degrees in Dhamdhere area. The maximum temperature is expected to increase further till May 6.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune said, “Pune is likely to experience hot and humid temperatures between May 3-6 and there will be a rise in temperature during this time.”

As per the IMD forecast, May is also likely to be warmer than normal for west, northwest, and south India including Pune and Mumbai this year.

Average temperature in April since 2013

Year Temperature

2013 37.69°C

2014 38.30°C

2015 36.9 °C

2016 39.16°C

2017 38.30°C

2018 38.43°C

2019 39.51°C

2020 38.57°C

2021 37.61°C

2022 39.24°C

2023 36.74°C

2024 39.63°C

(Source: IMD)