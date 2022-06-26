Pune family court orders woman to pay 25,000 per month alimony to former husband

After over four years of trial, a family court in Pune has directed a 78- year-old woman to pay monthly alimony of ₹25,000 to her estranged 83-year-old husband, who does not have a permanent source of income.

The couple married in 1964 and the husband filed for divorce in 2018.

The petitioner, who is seeking divorce and alimony, is the director of an educational institution and claims he faced constant harassment from his wife. The woman is the president of the same educational institute. They have two daughters who are married.

The petitioner claimed, that he was constantly harassed by his wife to leave the institute and also their home. When the woman had undergone illness, the petitioner took good care of her. As soon as, she was cured she started harassing him again.

The man is suffering from diabetes and heart disease, as a result of which the doctor has advised him to take good care of his health and have proper food and eat medicine on time. The man claims, that his wife forbade him to eat at home. Frustrated with her harassment, the petitioner filed for divorce in 2018.

Judge Raghavendra Aradhye gave the verdict on Friday.

‘’If the husband has no source of income and his wife is earning and there are ongoing family disputes between them, then the husband can also file a claim for alimony under Section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955,” said advocate Vaishali Chandane, the petitioner’s lawyer.