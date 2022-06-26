Pune family court orders woman to pay ₹25,000 per month alimony to former husband
After over four years of trial, a family court in Pune has directed a 78- year-old woman to pay monthly alimony of ₹25,000 to her estranged 83-year-old husband, who does not have a permanent source of income.
The couple married in 1964 and the husband filed for divorce in 2018.
The petitioner, who is seeking divorce and alimony, is the director of an educational institution and claims he faced constant harassment from his wife. The woman is the president of the same educational institute. They have two daughters who are married.
The petitioner claimed, that he was constantly harassed by his wife to leave the institute and also their home. When the woman had undergone illness, the petitioner took good care of her. As soon as, she was cured she started harassing him again.
The man is suffering from diabetes and heart disease, as a result of which the doctor has advised him to take good care of his health and have proper food and eat medicine on time. The man claims, that his wife forbade him to eat at home. Frustrated with her harassment, the petitioner filed for divorce in 2018.
Judge Raghavendra Aradhye gave the verdict on Friday.
‘’If the husband has no source of income and his wife is earning and there are ongoing family disputes between them, then the husband can also file a claim for alimony under Section 24 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955,” said advocate Vaishali Chandane, the petitioner’s lawyer.
Three booked for trying to extort PMC official
PUNE The Pune Police registered a first information report (FIR) against three unknown persons for allegedly conducting a fake Anti-Corruption Bureau raid at the residence of Dattatraya Pawar, deputy director of the urban planning department of the Pune Municipal Corporation, on Saturday. The accused were intending to extort ₹5 lakh from the government official. Pawar has filed a police complaint at Warje – Malwadi police station on Saturday. Immediately they approached police.
Man held for stealing laptops, mobile phones from hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad
The Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a 30-year-old man on Saturday for allegedly stealing laptops and mobile phones from hospitals. The police recovered 7 laptops and 35 mobile phones worth ₹5.25 lakh from tVikas Sanjay Hagawane (30), a resident of Bhukum, Mulshi taluka The accused has been identified as Vikas Sanjay Hagawane (30), a resident of Bhukum, Mulshi taluka. Based on their complaint, police arrested the accused after checking CCTV footage. The police searched his house and found the laptops and mobile phones.
Three held for creating ruckus in riots-affected Jahangirpuri
Three men were arrested for allegedly “creating a ruckus, shouting and hurling abuse, and damaging vehicles” on Friday in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, an area that has been tense since communal clashes in April this year, the police said on Saturday. The arrested men were identified as Narender (24), Mohit (21), and Shankar (22), all residents of K Block in Jahangirpuri.
Riverfront development project: PMC resumes work, faces activist outcry
Despite opposition from environmentalists, the Pune Municipal Corporation has resumed work on the riverfront development project. The work is underway behind Koregaon Park crematorium. On Saturday, a group of people and activists filed a complaint application against the civic body at Koregaon Park police station. Few residents had registered complaints at Koregaon Park, regarding the ongoing work on Thursday as well. 80% of the funds would be used for concretisation.
‘Drunk’ teenager rams bike into parked truck, dies; two friends injured
New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy was killed and two of his friends (both 12-years-old) were severely injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a parked truck near Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on Saturday. The two injured teenagers are undergoing treatment, police said. The motorcycle belongs to a man known to the deceased, and he will be booked soon for allowing a minor to ride it, said police.
