Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune fire brigade team saves worker trapped in debris
A construction site in Pune. A worker who fell during renovation of a building in Kalyaninagar was rescued by a team of Pune fire brigade. (HT FILE (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
A construction site in Pune. A worker who fell during renovation of a building in Kalyaninagar was rescued by a team of Pune fire brigade. (HT FILE (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))
pune news

Pune fire brigade team saves worker trapped in debris

Worker who fell during renovation of a building in Kalyaninagar was rescued by a team of Pune fire brigade
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:32 PM IST

Pune: A Pune fire brigade team from Yerawada fire station rescued a labourer who got trapped in debris at a construction site at Kalyaninagar on Wednesday.

The worker fell during renovation of a building in Kalyaninagar and soon got covered in debris. His co-workers tried to rescue him for two hours but their efforts went in vain. Later, they alerted the Pune firebrigade. A team from Yerawada fire station rushed to the spot and rescued him.

According to the fire brigade officials, the incident took place during renovation of the Sugra Terrace building. The earth caved in and the worker got buried. The fire brigade personnel rescued him and shifted him to hospital for treatment. The rescue team included Ganesh Parate, Vasant Kad, Sunil Kharabi and Ratan Raut. Fire brigade chief Prashant Ranpise said, “We reached the spot and immediately started the rescue operation as per our saving lives protocol. We used special digging equipment to excavate the debris and saved his life. Our entire team put in their best efforts for the successful rescue mission.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.