Pune fire brigade team saves worker trapped in debris

Pune: A Pune fire brigade team from Yerawada fire station rescued a labourer who got trapped in debris at a construction site at Kalyaninagar on Wednesday.

The worker fell during renovation of a building in Kalyaninagar and soon got covered in debris. His co-workers tried to rescue him for two hours but their efforts went in vain. Later, they alerted the Pune firebrigade. A team from Yerawada fire station rushed to the spot and rescued him.

According to the fire brigade officials, the incident took place during renovation of the Sugra Terrace building. The earth caved in and the worker got buried. The fire brigade personnel rescued him and shifted him to hospital for treatment. The rescue team included Ganesh Parate, Vasant Kad, Sunil Kharabi and Ratan Raut. Fire brigade chief Prashant Ranpise said, “We reached the spot and immediately started the rescue operation as per our saving lives protocol. We used special digging equipment to excavate the debris and saved his life. Our entire team put in their best efforts for the successful rescue mission.”