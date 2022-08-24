Pune fire dept initiates inquiry into SP College tree falling incident
A fire officer from Janta Vasahat fire station reached the SP College on bike and did not send a fire brigade vehicle
The Pune fire brigade department has initiated an inquiry to the incident where a fire officer from Janta Vasahat fire station reached the SP College on bike and did not send a fire brigade vehicle after a huge tree fell on the campus claiming the life of a gardener on Monday.
Around 10 am on Monday, a 30-foot-tall tree, affected by termite infestation, fell when some workers were working near the spot. Gardener Malsingh Pawar (49) lost his life due to injuries suffered due to the tree fall while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The officer assigned to send a fire brigade vehicle to remove the fallen tree reached the college campus on a bike and delayed the tree-cutting process. Later, teams and vehicles of Pune fire brigade department reached the college and tree-cutting was going on till 4 am on Tuesday.
“The fire officer incharge reached the spot on a two-wheeler first to assess the situation, but did not send a fire brigade vehicle. We have initiated an inquiry into the incident and the report is expected Tuesday evening and those responsible will face action,” said Ganesh Sonune, who has been given additional charge of Pune fire brigade department.
“As the tree was huge, we hired an excavator to clear the area of fallen branches. We appeal to colleges and institutions to carry out inspection of trees on their premises and avoid such accidents,” he said.
A fire department official on condition of anonymity said, “It is the protocol and regular practice to send a fire brigade vehicle whenever a tree-falling alert is sounded. In this case, the officer incharge went on bike and later reported to the control room that no serious incident has happened.”
-
Life-saving equipment at Haj House Covid facility to be given to other Lko hospitals
LUCKNOW Life-saving equipment kept unused in the temporary Covid hospital at Haj House will be distributed among government hospitals in the state capital, as per a decision of the health department. Patients in need of admission are getting the facility at KGMU, and a few private hospitals too. At present, 14 patients are admitted to Covid facilities in the state capital. The hospitals are required to take the equipment within one week.
-
SPPU to direct its colleges to conduct a safety audit of trees & campus infra
Taking serious note of the tree-falling incident at the SP college campus yesterday in which one person died, the Savitribai Phule Pune University and its affiliated colleges have flagged the issue of students' safety inside college campuses, with the SPPU instructing all its colleges to review their disaster management systems and also carry out a safety audit of all dangerous trees and buildings within their campuses.
-
No-entry, wrong side driving make up 20% of traffic violations in Pune
Two-wheeler riders riding on the wrong side of roads and into one-way, no-entry zones forms a major chunk of traffic offences recorded by the traffic police, followed by riders not wearing helmets and jumping signals at important junctions across the city. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Srirame said that most no-entry violators caught by the traffic police abuse and behave rudely with the police.
-
After CM’s assurance, Ayodhya seers agree to rename crossing after Lata Mangeshkar
Lucknow: Finally, the seers of Ayodhya have relented and agreed to name Naya Ghat crossing in the temple town after Bharat Ratna awardee late Lata Mangeshkar, as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured them that other places and roads would be named after famous seers. The seers wanted the famous crossing to be named after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya.
-
At posh Ascend, a hill of garbage raises a stink
The Ascend International School in Bandra-Kurla Complex has attracted an exclusive crowd of students for years now, but for the past few months, the students, parents and school authorities are worried about a major issue -- rising stink from a growing dumping ground right next door. It started collecting garbage only in the last two years, as per the school officials.
