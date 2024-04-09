Pune first to set up solar plant to power e-charging stations

As more people use electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has established 3,125 charging stations throughout the state to make it easier for over 700,000 EV users to charge their vehicles. The next goal is to generate ‘green energy’ by constructing a solar facility in the same location to fuel these stations, with the first project underway in Ganeshkhind, Pune city. MSEDCL has installed charging stations for electric cars at various sub-centres and administrative buildings. (HT PHOTO)

The next stage is to generate ‘green energy’ by constructing a solar plant in the same location to power the charging stations.

Prasad Reshme, MSEDCL’s director (projects), recently examined the solar power project being developed for this charging station.

The 60 KW solar power installation on the roof of ‘Prakash Bhavan’ in Ganeshkhind has commenced following the tender process. It will provide around 7,200 units of power per month for the nearby electric vehicle charging station.

MSEDCL has installed charging stations for electric cars at various sub-centres and administrative buildings. They’ve set up these stations at 18 locations across urban and rural areas in Pune. Now, they’re planning to use solar power from nearby buildings or open spaces to supply electricity to these charging stations.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer, Pune Parimandal said, “Work is underway to prepare a proposal to supply electricity from green energy to the charging station commissioned by Mahavitaran under Pune Parimandal. Efforts are being made to supply power to as many as 18 charging stations through green energy through solar power projects.”

Most charging stations in state

As per MSEDCL statistics, Pune District has the most charging stations, with 1,900, followed by Mumbai with 415. Charging stations are also increasing in Thane, Nagpur, Nashik, and Raigad. These cities are among the most polluted in the state. Efforts are underway to raise electric vehicle usage to 25 per cent by 2025. Although electric vehicles can be charged at home, MSEDCL is installing stations for long journeys. The next goal is to use solar power to supply these stations with ‘green energy’.