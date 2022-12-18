Pune: Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav booked for making derogatory statements about Amit Shah

Dattawadi police have registered an FIR against former MLA Harshvardhan Jadahv for making derogatory statements against home minister Amit Shah and Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil through a social media video post.

According to the complaint filed by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Rasika Nitin Jadhav, 26,a resident of Dattawadi, she received a video on her phone on Saturday at 7.10 pm. In the video, Jadhav was seen using derogatory and abusive language while speak about home minister Amit Shah and Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil. She also alleged the video outraged her modesty.

Vijay Khomane, police inspector (crime) at Dattawadi police station said, “ We have registered a case against former MLA Jadhav and probe is underway.”

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (a) (any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any women intending to outrage her modesty) , 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505(2) (whoever commits an offence specified in sub section (2) in any place of worship) has been registered.