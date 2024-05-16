Pune hospital begins multidisciplinary medical genetics department

KEM Hospital here has launched the first-of-its-kind multidisciplinary Medical Genetics department in Pune. The department includes specialty clinics such as reproductive genetics, cancer genetics, neurogenetics and nephrogenetics that are currently available only at a few healthcare facilities in the country, officials said on Thursday. The medical genetics department will work along with the departments of oncology, nephrology, neurology, obstetrics and gynaecology, IVF and foetal medicine (assisted reproductive therapy/ART) and paediatrics to offer comprehensive genetic testing services and pre- and post- test counselling. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The medical genetics department – inaugurated in the presence of Dr X K Coyaji, medical director, KEM Pune; and Dr V M Joshi, director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, KEM Pune – will offer a wide range of laboratory tests and genetic counselling services under one roof. The department will provide specialised services under the guidance and supervision of expert geneticists Dr Meenal Agarwal, Dr Chaitanya Datar and Dr Manisha Doiphode, officials said.

Dr Meenal Agarwal, medical geneticist, KEM Pune, said, “The medical genetics department will work along with the departments of oncology, nephrology, neurology, obstetrics and gynaecology, IVF and foetal medicine (assisted reproductive therapy/ART) and paediatrics to offer comprehensive genetic testing services and pre- and post- test counselling.”

Reproductive genetics will include preconception genetic testing for couples planning pregnancy, and genetic tests for pregnant women and couples with a family history of specific developmental delay, autism etc. Cancer genetics will include genetic testing for people with a family history of cancer to help figure out their level of risk and help them take preventive action. Those diagnosed with cancer can also undergo genetic testing of the cancer tissue to determine the best course of treatment and targeted therapies. Likewise, in neurogenetics, people with seizure disorder or metabolic disorders can undergo genetic testing to help determine specific drugs or therapies known to be targeted treatment for specific genetic defects.

Dr Agarwal said that genetic tests are mostly in the form of blood tests; however, these are not simple blood tests with a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. “A majority of genetic disorders occur when there is no family history. Genetic testing is not only for the betterment of the next generation but also helps in the treatment of affected individuals undergoing genetic testing which is what we want to emphasise,” she said.

Dr Madhur Rao, senior deputy medical administrator, KEM Pune; and Shirin Wadia, general administrator, KEM Pune expressed their excitement over the establishment of the Medical Genetics department. They believe it is an important milestone for the hospital and the healthcare sector in Pune, showcasing their commitment to expanding multidisciplinary services and ensuring quality healthcare accessibility at reasonable costs.