Pune hospitals host special event to mark World Parkinson’s Day

A joint event was organised by KEM Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH) and B K Parekh Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorder Society (BKP -PDMDS) on the occasion of World Parkinson’s Day on Thursday. The program held at KEM Hospital included dance and singing performances highlighting various festivals of different states along with an exhibition of arts and crafts by persons with Parkinson’s and their caregivers. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The theme of the programme was ‘Person with Parkinson’s Got Talent- Celebrating Colours of India’ and was attended by patients, doctors and caregivers in large numbers.

Few patients shared their experiences. Furthermore, guidance and speeches from senior caregivers, doctors and physiotherapists helped raise awareness about Parkinson’s Disease.