Pune hyacinth menace: After 2 months, environment dept clears only 5 of 43 water bodies

ByVicky Pathare
May 07, 2025 06:26 AM IST

The remaining sites continue to serve as active mosquito breeding grounds, prompting a surge in complaints from residents, especially those living near riverbanks

As thick layers of water hyacinth continue to blanket several rivers and lakes in the city; the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has raised alarms over the slow pace of their removal. Authorities warn that the unchecked spread of the aquatic weed is worsening mosquito breeding in many areas.

In response, the health department on Tuesday (May 6) wrote to the environmental department, urging immediate action. Field reports submitted by malaria inspectors from the insect control department confirmed the continued presence of water hyacinth at several key locations across the city. (HT PHOTO)

According to officials, 43 water bodies infested with water hyacinth were identified in March. However, over the past two months, the environmental department has managed to clear only five of them. The remaining sites continue to serve as active mosquito breeding grounds, prompting a surge in complaints from residents, especially those living near riverbanks.

“The delay in removing water hyacinth is directly impacting public health. Mosquito populations are rising, and we’re receiving numerous complaints from residents,” said Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health officer, PMC.

“We’ve asked the environmental department to deploy more manpower and speed up the removal process,” he added.

Echoing the concern, Dr Nina Borade, PMC’s health chief, said in a letter, “Water hyacinth has spread across multiple riverbeds and lakes. While the environment department has initiated removal efforts at a few sites, the work is progressing slowly due to limited manpower, allowing the weed to grow rapidly in surrounding areas.”

Frustrated citizens have also demanded swift action. “We can’t even open our windows in the evening. The mosquito menace is unbearable,” said Rohit Bhosale, a resident of Kharadi.

Mangesh Dighe, environment conservation officer, PMC, said efforts to remove the weed are ongoing. “Work is currently underway in Kalyani Nagar and Warje. Water hyacinth grows rapidly in summer, and some of it also drifts into PMC limits from neighbouring jurisdictions. Though machinery and labour are available, the river stretches over 45 kilometres, and not all areas are easily accessible,” he said.

