Pune International Film Festival to be held from December 2 to 9

PUNE The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) organised by the Pune Film Foundation, will be held between December 2 and 9 this year, according to Dr Jabbar Patel, president of the Pune Film Foundation and the director of the festival.

This is the 19th edition of the film festival, which was originally scheduled to take place in March 2021 though it was deferred due to Covid-19.

During the festival, the film buffs will get an opportunity to watch over 150 curated national and international films. The standard operating procedure given by the state government with regards to the functioning of the cinema halls will be followed strictly, said organisers.

The film festival, which also happens to be the official film festival of the Government of Maharashtra, would be held at three venues, which will include PVR Icon at Pavillion Mall on Senapati Bapat road, Inox at Camp and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI) auditorium on the Law College road.

The online registration for the delegates who wish to be a part of PIFF will begin on November 18. The spot registration will begin at all three venues of the film festival from November 22. The per delegate registration fee for the film festival is ₹600.

Earlier in March, organisers had to postpone the festival due to the outbreak of Covid-19 in the state and was held in an online format with a select few films. Now that the state government has given permission to open cinema halls, the film fest is being organised in theatres, said, organisers.