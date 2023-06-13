Journalist escapes gun attack on Satara Road

Pune: A Marathi newspaper journalist escaped attack by unidentified persons for the second time within 15 days, police officials said on Monday. The assault, believed to be over personal enmity, involved gunfire and a threat to life. A Marathi newspaper journalist escaped attack by unidentified persons for the second time within 15 days, police officials said on Monday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the Swargate police, the incident happened near Hotel Atithi on Satara Road when the victim Harshad Kataria was on his way home on Sunday night. Two unidentified persons on bike approached him and opened fire at Katariya. The journalist escaped without injuries and the attackers fled.

Police officials said Katariya narrowly escaped a threat of chilli powder being thrown into his eyes while walking on the street 15 days back. Later, Katariya filed a police complaint.

Sources from the police department reveal that Katariya had lodged a complaint with the Pune Municipal Corporation regarding unauthorised construction by several individuals, leading to disputes involving his ancestral property.

Ashok Indulkar, senior inspector, Swargate police station said, “As per claim made by the journalist, two persons fired bullet rounds towards him and we are probing the case.”