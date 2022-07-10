Pune labourer dies after falling from under construction building
A labourer died on Saturday night after allegedly falling off from the seventh floor of an under construction building in which he was staying with his co-workers, police said on Sunday.
According to officials, the labourer, identified as Ram Babu Chavan was under the influence of alcohol.
The under construction building is located in Dattawadi area.
Senior police inspector Abhay Mahajan of Dattawadi police station said that the labourer fell on Saturday night and was found dead on Sunday morning by the fire brigade officials.
The body was handed over to the family after autopsy, police said.
Police said that Chavan was alone when the incident happened and there is no foul play. According to primary investigation Chavan, who stayed with a co-worker might have gone to sleep on the seventh floor and fell off the building.
PMC defers water cuts till July 26 as water in dams is at 7.74 TMC
PUNE With heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of dams in the past few days, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to continue with regular water supply while deferring water cuts till July 26 when the situation will be reviewed. Earlier last week, the PMC had deferred water cuts till July 11 citing Ashadi Ekadashi and Bakri Eid, when the situation would be reviewed.
76 rain deaths in Maharashtra so far, 4,916 rescued
With rain continuing to batter most parts of the state, there have been at least 76 rain-related deaths and 62 injuries since June 1, said officials of the state disaster management department. This includes the nine deaths that were reported in the past 24 hours alone, owing to heavy downpour and massive floods in large parts of the state triggered by the after-effects of monsoon rainfall. Mumbai also reported one casualty.
Video| Tricolour-themed lights illuminate dam in Karnataka's rain-hit Mandya
Heavy rain continued across Karnataka, throwing normal life out of gear. In Mandya district, rising water level led to high inflow at the Krishna Raja Sagara dam under a tricolour lighting. A video shared by news agency ANI showed water gushing from the dam illuminated with tricolour lighting. Heavy rain lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Sunday. The playground of Sharada High School in Panemangalore was flooded in the rains.
Aaditya Thackeray hits the street against Shinde’s decision to shift Metro car shed
Weeks after the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray was toppled, Thackeray scion and former environment minister Aaditya Thackeray hit the streets on Sunday against the Eknath Shinde-led government's decision to shift the Metro-III depot out of the Aarey milk colony. During the Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena regime, the Sena was at odds with its ally over the construction of the depot in the Aarey forests.
TV actor duped of ₹2.24 lakh by man posing as hospital employee
Mumbai: Television actress Aman Sandhu on Saturday registered an FIR against unknown online fraudsters at the Goregaon police after she was duped of ₹2.24 lakh. According to Sandhu, who stays at Goregaon West with her mother, she was looking for the website of Criticare Hospital in Juhu to book an appointment with an orthopaedic for her mother.
