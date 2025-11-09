Pune land case: Parth Pawar’s firm must pay 42 crore stamp duty to cancel deal

Even as deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday announced that his son Parth has cancelled the sale deed for the controversial Mundhwa land, Amadea Enterprises LLP will now have to pay ₹42 crore in stamp duty and penalty to execute the cancellation deed. Parth Pawar (FILE PHOTO)

In a letter issued on Friday evening, officiating joint sub-registrar P Fulaware asked Amadea co-partner Digvijay Patil to pay the “full stamp duty” before the cancellation deed could be registered. The letter stated that the firm has to also pay the previous stamp duty amount.

Following the controversy, Ajit announced that Parth had submitted documents to cancel the sale deed. However, Fulaware’s letter noted that the exemption no longer applies.

“Now that the cancellation deed has been submitted, the purpose of the data centre also stands scrapped. Therefore, in accordance with a government notification, it is necessary to pay stamp duty and penalty at 5 per cent, plus 1 per cent cess each for local body and Metro rail, totalling 7 per cent as per Section 25(b)(1) of the Maharashtra Stamp Act,” the letter stated. The letter also asked Amadea to pay previous dues with the district collectorate.

The company must pay an additional 7 per cent stamp duty to execute the cancellation deed, the official said.

Amadea Enterprises — a firm jointly owned by Parth Pawar and his cousin Digvijay Patil — had executed a sale agreement on May 20, 2025, with power of attorney holder Sangita Tejwani for a 40-acre land parcel in Mundhwa, valued at ₹300 crore. The firm had paid just ₹500 as stamp duty after seeking an exemption of ₹21 crore, citing plans to set up a data centre on the site.

A copy of the letter, reviewed by HT, clarified that the “deed will only be cancelled once the stamp duty is paid”.

The letter, however, has not specified the penalty amount.

“Amadea has to pay ₹42 crore and penalty of 1% for cancellation of deed. The firm had sought stamp duty exemption, citing that a data centre was proposed on the land. However, scrutiny revealed that an exemption cannot be given to such a proposal and hence, the firm will have to pay the original stamp duty of 7 per cent and an additional 7 per cent to execute the cancellation deed,” said Rajendra Muthe, joint inspector general of stamps and registration.

The ₹300-crore deal, executed despite the land being Mahar Watan property, has already triggered a state-level inquiry. The land, located near Koregaon Park, belongs to the government and cannot be sold to a private entity, a senior official told HT.

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said action in the Pune land deal case is being taken as per law and there is no question of saving anybody. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar said he supported a probe into the controversial land deal linked to the company of his grandnephew Parth.