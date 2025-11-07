Pune land deal puts Ajit Pawar’s son under scanner

Pune: A ₹300-crore land deal in Pune linked to the son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is raising a stink, forcing the state government to order an investigation into the 40-acre plot in the Mundhwa locality, near the upscale Koregaon Park. ₹ 300-crore land deal in Pune linked to the son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has forced state to order an investigation into the 40-acre plot in Mundhwa locality. (FILE)

The land, sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Ajit Pawar’s son Parth is a partner, was executed on May 20, 2025. The deal went through even though the plot constitutes Mahar Watan land, and thus belongs to the state government. As such, it should not have been sold to a private company, a government official told HT.

In another questionable move, stamp duty worth ₹21 crore was waived on the transaction. The purchaser paid only ₹500 to get the deal registered, documents reveal. Additionally, while the plot was sold for ₹300 crore, its market value is estimated at ₹1,800 crore.

Under pressure from the Opposition to explain these alleged irregularities, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur on Thursday that an investigation is being conducted as “prima facie, the issue appears serious”.

“I have sought all the information from the relevant departments. Orders have been given to conduct a probe. I can speak about it and the action to be taken only after getting all the details,” Fadnavis said.

Late on Thursday, Bavdhan police filed a first information report (FIR) against Parth Pawar’s business partner, suspended sub-registrar, and power of attorney holder for alleged misappropriation, and cheating in stamp duty.

The FIR doesn’t name Parth, but includes Digvijay Patil, his co-partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP in whose name the registration was completed, suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru, and Shital Tejwani, who is power of attorney holder in the case.

“We have registered a case based on the complaint given by deputy inspector general Santosh Hingane under Sections 316 (5), 318 (4), 3 (5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” said deputy commissioner of police Vishal Gaikwad.

According to Inspector General of Registration, Ravindra Binwade, the investigation will be conducted by a committee headed by the joint inspector-general of registration, and a report will be submitted within ten days.

Two revenue officials have been suspended – Pune city tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, and RB Taru, sub-registrar posted at Haveli (land registration office) number 4 in Pune where the transaction was executed. The sub-registrar had registered the land transaction without the required clearances. He was required to verify whether a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the competent authority had been attached before registration, a step that was skipped.

Mahar Watan land refers to agricultural land historically allotted by the colonial British government in Maharashtra to the Mahar and Ramoshi communities in lieu of salaries for service to the village administration. The Mahar Watan system was abolished by the then Bombay state in 1958, transferring such land to government ownership.

Documents accessed by HT reveal that the 40-acre plot in Mundhwa had been transferred in the names of private individuals, who subsequently sold it to Amadea Enterprises. In the agreement, 272 individuals sold the Mundhwa land to Amadea Enterprises through a power of attorney granted to Shital Tejwani, a Pune resident.

Sources in the revenue department claim that the 7/12 extract, a key property document, lists the land under the name of “Mumbai Sarkar” (the then Bombay state), effectively the state revenue department. “The property cards, however, show the names of private owners, who sold it to the firm,” they added.

The documents reviewed by HT also show that the address of Amadea Enterprises and that of Parth Pawar’s residence in Pune’s Yawant Nagar were one and the same. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in his reaction on Thursday admitted that the bungalow located at this address is in the name of Parth Pawar.

The registration papers listed Amadea Enterprises as the buyer, while Digvijay Amarsinh Patil, the other partner in the company, signed the documents.

On the charge that stamp duty too had been waived, Binwade said, “The documents submitted to claim the exemption will be checked. The committee (investigating the deal) will also verify what documents were produced during registration. As an immediate step, we have suspended the sub-registrar because, if it is government land, registration should not have taken place.”

While Parth did not respond to phone calls or text messages, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “I don’t know anything about the alleged deal. I will get all the details and share my reaction tomorrow. I will not support anything done in violation of rules.”

State revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said his department would examine the alleged deal only after receiving a formal complaint. He told the media that activist Anjali Damania had called him earlier on Thursday to inform him about the alleged land deal and said she would file a written complaint by November 11.

“The industries department, while encouraging certain industries, offers waivers or relief. That department will have to provide all the relevant details. Instead of making any statements now, I will wait till November 11, when Damania submits her documents,” Bawankule said.