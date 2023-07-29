Home / Cities / Pune News / Former corporators raise questions over road works in last six years

Former corporators raise questions over road works in last six years

By Abhay Khairnar
Jul 29, 2023

Political leaders and former corporators blame PMC that while it had spent ₹2,100 crore on road works over the past six years, citizens still have to navigate potholes across the city

PUNE: Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and former members of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) blamed the civic body saying that while it had spent 2,100 crore on road works over the past six years, citizens still have to navigate potholes across the city.

Political leaders and former corporators blame PMC that while it had spent ₹2,100 crore on road works over the past six years, citizens still have to navigate potholes across the city.
Political leaders and former corporators blame PMC that while it had spent 2,100 crore on road works over the past six years, citizens still have to navigate potholes across the city. (HT FILE)

BJP leaders Ujwal Keskar and Suhas Kulkarni, and Shiv Sena leader Prashant Badhe wrote to chief minister Eknath Shinde, and deputy chief ministers – Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, raising questions over the road works carried out in the city in the past six years.

According to Keskar and Kulkarni, “As per the PMC’s budget, 2,100 crore was marked for road works in the last six years. Both the citizens and us have doubts whether these works were carried out on ground or bills were issued to contractors without carrying out any work.”

Badhe said, “PMC and the state government should appoint a third-party consultant to check whether these works got executed on ground or remained just on paper?”

Keskar said, “PMC should publish works carried out on its website. It should put up details like where cement road works were completed, where tar roads were completed, on which roads money was spent as maintenance etc.”

All three leaders appealed to PMC to publish the relevant information. They asked the state government to instruct civic administration to publish details for the benefit of residents.

