Punekars save 1 crore per month by opting for MSEDCL’s scheme

Pune the highest number of consumers who pay electricity bill online to avail 1 per cent discount as part of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited’s (MSEDCL) Go Green Scheme. Pune circle consists of Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural. (HT PHOTO)

In a statement released on Tuesday, MSEDCL officials said, in Pune city around 6, 46,871 electricity consumers have availed a discount of ₹1.37 crore by ensuring timely bill settlements.

According to official data shared by MSEDCL, over 11 lakh consumers in Pune circle make online payments every month and opt for an e-bill and availing a discount of ₹26.26 crore

Pune circle consists of Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural. The Pune circle has 35 lakh consumers in the domestic, commercial, industrial and agriculture category.

MSEDCL’s 1% discount applies when consumers promptly pay their electricity bills within seven days of the billing date. The specific due date for this prompt payment is clearly indicated on the bill, said officials.

A similar trend is observed in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where 2, 87,090 consumers are securing over ₹55 lakh of their savings through this initiative.

Consumers who opt for Go Green Scheme receives ₹10 discount on the bill, translating to an annual saving of ₹120. Bapusaheb Kamble, resident of Shivajinagar area said, “I pay ₹1,500 to ₹2,000 electricity bill every month and get a discount of ₹15-20. It is worth it to pay the electricity bill in time.”

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of Pune circle said, “This is a won-win situation, where MSEDCL gets revenue on time and citizens get a discount. Due to SMS and email billing, we save paper, money and manpower.”