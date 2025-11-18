Pune logs season’s 1st single-digit minimum temp as cold wave grips Maharashtra

Pune witnessed a sharp spell of November chill on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shivajinagar observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4°C — the season’s first single-digit reading and the lowest so far this winter. Dense fog and low visibility on a cold winter morning on Tuesday. (PTI)

The trend was evident across the district, with six other stations reporting minimum temperatures between 6°C and 9°C, a result of persistent northerly winds influencing Maharashtra’s weather for over a week.

The sharp dip left residents waking up to biting cold, dense morning fog and a noticeable wind chill, marking an early arrival of winter-like conditions. The cold spell was accompanied by worsening air quality.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System of IITM, Pune’s overall AQI stood at 159 (moderate), but several locations slipped into the poor category. Shivajinagar recorded an AQI of 229, while Wakad reached 246. Other areas, including Lohegaon, Nigdi, Katraj Dairy, SPPU Chowk, Gavalinagar and Thergaon remained in the moderate range but showed rising pollution levels due to low temperatures, calm winds and trapped winter emissions.

Meteorological data indicates that Pune’s minimum temperature has been falling steadily since November 6, when Shivajinagar recorded 18.6°C. It dipped to 10.2°C by November 17 before sliding into single digits on Tuesday.

IMD officials attributed the drop to clear skies and strong north-northwesterly winds that enhance nighttime radiational heat loss. Despite the decline, further cooling is not expected. “There will be no major fall in minimum or night temperatures across Maharashtra from November 18 onwards,” said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of IMD Pune’s Weather and Forecasting Division.

Haveli was the coldest location in the district at 6.9°C, while Girivan in Mulshi tehsil was the warmest at 16.5°C, followed by Wadgaon Sheri at 15.8°C. Although temperatures may stabilise in the coming days, residents can expect continued chilly mornings and deteriorating air quality, particularly along major traffic corridors.