Pune: Loudspeaker deadline relaxed on five days during Ganesh festival

Deputy chairman of the state legislative council Neelam Gorhe on Sunday said the loudspeaker deadline will be relaxed during five days of the Ganesh festival from September 23 to 28. On the day of Gauri immersion loudspeakers can be played late till midnight. Loudspeaker deadline will be relaxed during five days of the Ganesh festival from September 23 to 28 (HT FILE PHOTO)

“During these days loudspeakers can be played till midnight,” said Gorhe. On normal days loudspeakers are allowed till 10pm.

Ganesh festival, Dahi Handi and other upcoming festivals should be celebrated peacefully and enthusiastically, for that purpose, all the governing bodies and systems should work in coordination, she said.

A meeting was organised on Saturday at the Pune divisional commissioner’s office regarding the regulations to be followed by the administration ahead of the upcoming festivals. Several civic officials were present for the meeting.

Gorhe said, “The licences given to Ganpati mandals last year will be valid till 2026, so they need not apply again. Only mandals who have not taken permission earlier should apply.”

“Citizens should submit their suggestions to the collector, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and police commissioner’s office regarding celebrating these festivals. Suggestions and complaints received will be resolved by taking positive notice on behalf of the administration. While Dahi Handi festival is recognised as an adventure sport, accordingly, the board has been instructed to conduct public awareness demonstrations on the lines of Mumbai for safety,” she said.

“Police and district administration should plan to maintain good law and order in the city during these festivals. And traffic management should be well planned so that commuters do not face inconvenience and if there are any changes residents should be told in advance,” said Gore.