Pune LS seat: BJP takes lead in election campaign, Congress candidate likely to be announced on March 21

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken a lead in the campaign, a week after it announced Murlidhar Mohol as the party nominee for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Pune constituency. The Congress, on the other hand, is still struggling to finalise the name among hopefuls such as Arvind Shinde and Ravindra Dhangekar. He has also visited recently sworn in Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, another senior leader Prakash Javadekar, other ticket hopefuls such as Jagdish Mulik. (HT PHOTO)

After the BJP announced its candidature, Mohol began campaigning by visiting senior leaders from the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while at the same time holding smaller gatherings such as meet ups in Metro train.

Since March 13 when BJP announced Mohol’s name for Pune seat in its second list, the former mayor has met most of the sitting legislators, ex-corporators and former MPs from the city. He has also visited recently sworn in Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni, another senior leader Prakash Javadekar, other ticket hopefuls such as Jagdish Mulik.

On Sunday, Mohol attended a meet up in Metro train, largely catering to young crowd.

“The Metro meet up was memorable as I got opportunity to interact with young and old residents of Pune,” said Mohol.

On the other hand, the Congress party is yet to take a decision on the candidate. The party has not announced a single candidate from Maharashtra yet as the talks of seat sharing are still to be finalised among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners which also include Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Senior Congress leaders said the candidate is likely to be announced on March 21.

Arvind Shinde, Congress leader and city unit president, said, “We have already submitted a list of 20 aspirants who are keen to contest polls. Party’s high command will take the decision on candidate. But whoever may be candidate, we as a part of MVA will be victorious in Pune city.”

Pune Lok Sabha constituency has total electorate of 20.03 lakh. While platforms like social media have made it easy for candidates to reach out to voters, reaching to all sections of the society in next 55 days will not be a easy task.

According to Congress leader Mohan Joshi, party’s list for Maharashtra is likely to be announced by March 21 post which candidate will campaign immediately.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra was passing from the Maharashtra. It has received good response. Through the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress as a party has already started the campaign and reaching out to maximum voters. We are campaigning for the symbol,” said Joshi, an aspirant himself.

Joshi said, Pune election is in the fourth phase of Maharashtra and almost 55 days are remaining for the actual polling.

“In next few days party will finalise the candidate. Whoever may be the candidate, we will support him/her and are hopeful for victory,” he said.

A leader from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar faction, on the condition of anonymity, said, “In the Kasba assembly by-election, Congress announced a candidate who had a connect with the masses and all the parties in alliance worked together to defeat the BJP. This miracle can happen in Lok Sabha too, if the proper candidate will be announced.”