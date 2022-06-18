Pune man duped ₹1.19 lakh in electric scooter delivery fraud
A 40-year-old resident of Ambegaon Pathar, trying to buy an Ola e-scooter, was duped of ₹1.19 lakh in an online fraud.
Bharti Vidyapeeth police sation officials have booked the unidentified accused Gulam Iliyas under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act, following which they are probing the case.
In September 2021, the complainant booked the e-scooter by paying initial payment of ₹499 by online mode. On January 21, accused Iliyas from UP posed as company employee and asked the complainant to pay remaining amount to get fast delivery.
Police said, Iliyas shared details of e-scooter on with the complainant and asked to pay remaining amount on his Bandhan Bank account. The complainant had transferred ₹ 1,19,500 through NEFT mode. Later he told the complainant that he would have to pay an additional ₹14,700 for vehicle documents and home delivery of the scooter. The complainant obliged and transferred this sum.
“In a series of transactions, the accused asked me to pay using the same modus operandi of making separate transactions of different combinations on the pretext of scooter fee and home delivery of the scooter,” said the complainant in his complaint. When the complainant was asking for delivery, accused switched off his phone. This is when the complainant realised it was a fraud and approached the police.
Police officials said that investigation is underway and they had sought call data records (CDR) and details from the bank.
