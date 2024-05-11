Pune Metro: Civil Court to Swargate underground stretch to be operational from July

The Pune Metro intends to start passenger services on the Civil Court to Swargate underground stretch from July this year. With this, phase 1 of the Pune Metro including line 1 and line 2 will be completed. After launching passenger services on Pune Metro line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi) on March 6, Pune Metro is now focusing on the 3.34 kilometre underground stretch between Civil Court and Swargate which is the last section of the Pune Metro phase 1. (HT FILE)

A Pune Metro senior official said, “We have almost completed work on the Swargate underground station. We can see the part above the underground station; it is a commercial structure and work is still going on. We have completed 85% of the work on the Budhwar Peth and Mandai underground stations. We will complete the work on all three underground metro stations in June. Thereafter, we will call the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). They will take almost 15 to 20 days to complete inspection and give final approval. We will start passenger services in the month of July. Meanwhile, we are conducting tests on this stretch.”

On February 6, 2024, the Pune Metro carried out a successful trial run on the Civil Court to Swargate stretch. It took one hour to complete the run during which time, the Metro maintained a speed of 7.5 km per hour.

The distance between Civil Court and Budhwar Peth stations is 0.85 km; between Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations is 1 km; and between Mandai and Swargate stations is 1.48 km.

The Pune Metro Rail Project comprises two corridors: the Pune line 1 (north-south corridor-purple line) and Pune line 2 (east-west corridor-aqua line), totalling a length of 33.2 km with 30 stations. The elevated section spans 27.2 km while the underground section covers 6 km. Currently, 29.86 km is operational for the public while construction is actively underway on the remaining 3.34 km.

Currently, the Pune Metro is operating passenger services on Pune Metro line 1 and 2 and the ridership has crossed the 70,000 mark per day. Pune Metro charges a minimum fare of ₹10 and a maximum fare of ₹35 on the Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor, and a minimum fare of ₹10 and a maximum fare of ₹30 on the PCMC to Civil Court stretch.