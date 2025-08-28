Search
Thu, Aug 28, 2025
Pune Metro conducts trial run on Line 3 till Balewadi

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Aug 28, 2025 04:08 am IST

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Pune Metro Line 3 completed a successful trial run, reaching 87% completion, with plans to finish by March 2026.

On Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, Pune Metro Line 3-Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Metro successfully conducted a trial run from Mann Depot to Balewadi Stadium, the Pune Metro Region (PMR) 10 station.

The project is now 87% complete. We are working to finish the entire 23.3-km route by March 2026, says official. (HT PHOTO)
An earlier trial run was held on July 4 between Mann Depot and PMR 4 (Wipro) station.

“Today’s successful trial run is a big step forward. The Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Metro completed its first trial run from Mann Depot to Balewadi Stadium station at 40 km/h. The project is now 87% complete. We are working to finish the entire 23.3-km route by March 2026,” said a Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) official requesting anonymity.

The Pune Metro line-3 spans a total of 23.3 km and includes 23 stations. The metro, built under a public-private partnership between PMRDA and Pune IT City Metro Rail Ltd (PITCMRL), will have fully air-conditioned 3-coach trains with a capacity of 1,000 passengers and a top speed of 80 km/h. Once operational, it is expected to ease traffic in IT-heavy areas.

