Pune Metro faces backlash over higher parking rates, commuters demand fee revision

Pune Metro, which has been widely appreciated for its fast and efficient transport services, is now facing criticism for high parking fees. So much so that commuters are now demanding a revision of the metro parking fees which they feel are higher than those set by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Cantonment. This price gap has angered commuters, particularly students, working professionals, and low-income citizens who use the metro as an affordable mode of transportation. (HT PHOTO)

Abhijit Ambekar, executive engineer, project department, PMC, said, “As per the PMC parking policy 2018, a nominal parking fee is charged, ranging between ₹1 and ₹3 per hour, at various locations across the city. The city is divided into three zones—A, B, and C—based on the demand for parking. In zone A, which includes busy and congested areas like the central parts of the city, the parking fee for two-wheelers is ₹3 per hour. In less congested areas, the fee is lower, with suburban areas in zone C charging ₹1 per hour for two-wheelers. For four-wheelers, the parking rates are ₹7 per hour in zone A, ₹10 per hour in zone B, and ₹14 per hour in zone C.”

However, the Pune Metro has set its parking rates much higher: ₹8 for the first hour and ₹12 for two hours for two-wheelers. This price gap has angered commuters, particularly students, working professionals, and low-income citizens who use the metro as an affordable mode of transportation.

In one incident on Monday, commuters complained about high parking fees and the Pune Metro took action against the concerned contractor, suspending his contract. The Pune Metro closed the pay-and-park facilities it had just started at two metro stations – Shivajinagar (line 1) and District Court (Interchange) – because of this. Now, commuters are complaining that the parking charges are higher than those set by the PMC and Pune Cantonment. Some are arguing that the benefit of saving time with the metro is being undermined by the extra cost of parking, making it difficult to justify this expense on a daily basis.

Rajesh Sharma, a regular metro user, said, “I use the metro every day to commute to work, and while I’m happy with the train services, the parking rates are simply too high. For a daily commuter like me, it adds up quickly, and I end up spending more on parking than on the actual metro fare. This is unfair, especially when the PMC and Pune Cantonment are offering much lower parking rates.”

Another commuter, Rohit posted on X saying, “If these parking charges stay the same, the metro system is likely to fail. Imagine someone commuting to their office in Kalyani Nagar (Ramwadi) and parking their two-wheeler at Shivaji Nagar, near their home station. After nine hours of work, they would end up paying ₹150! It’s actually cheaper to commute by two-wheelers.”

Vivek Waghmode, also a commuter, said, “How can the Pune Metro justify charging ₹8 for an hour of parking when the PMC and Cantonment charge half the amount? It’s time the Metro rethinks its strategy.”

Shravan Hardikar, managing director of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) said, “At present, we have suspended the contractor for overcharging. We have started with this rate. But we will review parking rates in future.”