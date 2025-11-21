Pune Metro footpaths in poor shape along 4-km stretch: Report

Pune: The footpaths around five Pune Metro stations, including Vanaz, Anand Nagar, Ideal Colony, Nal Stop, and Garware College, are in poor condition over a four-kilometre stretch, according to a new Pedestrian Friendliness Assessment Report. Footpaths around five Pune Metro stations are in poor condition over a four-kilometre stretch, according to Pedestrian Friendliness Assessment Report. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The study, carried out along the Ramwadi–Vanaz route, was submitted to the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) administration last Friday.

The report highlights encroachments by food vendors at several points, pavements broken by tree roots, and garbage strewn on walkways, making it unsafe and difficult for people to walk.

The stretch from Yoganand Park Housing Society in Shikshak Nagar to Ramchandra Mane Chowk, which connects to Vanaz station, is lined with schools, bus stops, shops, and residential complexes.

The report also identifies four highly congested roads: Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Road, Nanasaheb Sutar Road, Swami Vivekananda Road, and Shripati Sutar Road. These roads are characterised by traffic congestion, potholes, and a lack of proper footpaths, making it difficult for people to reach the Metro stations.

The survey aims to improve pedestrian infrastructure for those who walk or wish to walk to Metro stations, particularly since parking at stations is limited. Many passengers rely on bus feeder services, autos, two-wheelers, or walking to reach stations.

Harshad Abhyankar, director of Save Pune Traffic Movement, said the report was prepared under Maha Metro’s “Walk, Bus, Cycle and Metro” campaign.

He added that the report has been shared with Maha Metro, which has been asked to forward it to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Over 3,000 citizens have reportedly written to the PMC demanding better pedestrian facilities.

Chandrakant Tambevekar, additional general manager (Administration and Public Relations) of Maha-Metro, said, “We shared the details with the PMC road department and requested them to take appropriate steps to improve footpaths.”