Pune Metro launches ‘celebration on wheels’ initiative

It will be one round trip (to and fro). We will be providing one coach for those who want to celebrate events like birthdays, anniversaries etc with their near and dear ones. Regular trips for passengers will not be impacted, says official
The initiative will be open on both routes – Line 1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi) and Line 2 (Garware college to Vanaz). (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 19, 2022 07:05 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

To attract non-fare revenue, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has started the ‘celebration on wheels’ initiative. Pune Metro Rail has announced to offer one coach for private celebrations.

The initiative will be open on both routes – Line 1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Phugewadi) and Line 2 (Garware college to Vanaz).

On Saturday, Pune Metro Rail tweeted, “On behalf of the completion of 10 lakh ridership, Pune Metro has started a new initiative “Celebration On Wheels”. So, hurry up and book your special day/event.” (sic)

“It will be one round trip (to and fro). We will be providing one coach for those who want to celebrate events like birthdays, anniversaries etc with their near and dear ones. Regular trips for passengers will not be impacted,” said Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro.

Pune Metro offers three plans under the initiative. For 1-100 people the cost is 5,000, 101-150 people Rs7,500 and 151-200 people Rs10,000, including taxes.

The capacity of one metro coach is 320 passengers, as per officials.

Pune Metro service, which started on March 6, completed 105 days on Saturday, and more than 10 lakh commuters have travelled on both the lines. Maha-Metro has so far earned around 1.5 crores in revenue from 5,581 round trips on both routes i.e- 3,098 on the Vanaz-Garware route and 2,483 on PCMC to Phugewadi route.

“We are hopeful that people will show interest in the new initiative. Interested applicants can fill out the application online along with the itinerary. Booking should be done seven days in advance,” added Sonawane.

Sunday, June 19, 2022
