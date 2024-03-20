Pune Metro ropes in industries, IT firms for last-mile connectivity

PUNE According to Cybage, more than 300 employees are currently using the metro as the service from Kalyaninagar station has recently resumed. (HT PHOTO)

Pune Metro has begun reaching out to industries and IT companies, offering last-mile connectivity and sponsorship opportunities at Metro stations across the city. Recently, Cybage Software, an IT company in Kalyaninagar, started shuttle services for its employees following the opening of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Wednesday, the IT service provider firm teamed up with Pune Metro to make commuting easier for its employees while prioritising the environment and workforce well-being. The company has also started a shuttle service for their employees to reach Kalyaninagar station, making them the first company to do so.

Speaking to the media about the initiative, Arun Nathani, Cybage’s Chief Executive officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) stated, “This partnership has a commitment to employee safety and sustainability, setting a new standard for responsible business practices in Pune’s IT industry. Cybage also addresses last-mile connectivity challenges by introducing dedicated shuttle services, reducing stress and fatigue associated with commuting.”

According to Cybage, more than 300 employees are currently using the metro as the service from Kalyaninagar station has recently resumed. The shuttle service is likely to boost Metro ridership in the coming months.

According to the company, the collaboration with Maha-Metro has resulted in fewer vehicles on the road as more employees opt for the newly created public transport system, lowering Cybage’s carbon footprint.

Previously, Pune Metro struggled to secure sponsors for metro stations. The authority received a strong response from corporate firms, with eight corporate houses sponsoring Metro stations throughout the city.

Pune Metro received around ₹ 50-55 lakh for one-year sponsorship, and Metro stations at Kalyaniagar, Pune Station, Sant Tukram Nagar, Ruby Hall Clinic, and Bhosari have received sponsorships.

The Pune Metro line-2 route from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi became operational on March 6. It is a 5.5 kilometre stretch; taking the total line-2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi) distance to 15.7 kilometres.