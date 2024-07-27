Pune Metro sees surge in ridership amid heavy rains, traffic jams

Pune: In the past three rainy days, Pune Metro’s ridership exceeded more than one lakh with commuters using the facility to avoid waterlogged roads and traffic jams. Some users travel on metro to see flooded areas, according to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials. In the past three rainy days, Pune Metro’s ridership exceeded more than one lakh with commuters using the facility to avoid waterlogged roads and traffic jams. (HT)

Pune Metro ridership crossed the one-lakh mark on Wednesday before it dropped on Thursday after the Pune district collector declared a holiday and issued advisory to avoid unnecessary travel.

As per the Pune Metro statistics, PCMC Metro station had the most passengers (26,052) followed by Ramwadi (41,880), Pune Railway Station (36,701), Vanaz (27,956), and Nal Stop (24,574) from Monday to Wednesday.

Sayali Patil, a metro commuter, said, “I usually take bus to the Pune District Collectorate, but have been using metro due to heavy rains and traffic jams since Monday. It’s a good experience with hassle-free traffic and comfortable travel.”

Rohit Gadekar of Vimannagar, said, “I am travelling by metro for the first time to reach Narayanpeth area from home for work and it was enjoyable. I usually use my bike to reach the Deccan area, but the riverside road has heavy traffic due to closed roads. The view of the river from metro was amazing.”

Nandini Gharat, who works at a private office in Deccan, said, “On Thursday afternoon, when the Mula-Mutha river was flooding due to water released from Khadakwasla Dam, my colleagues and I used metro to travel from Deccan Gymkhana to Kalyaninagar stations to see the flooded river.”

Pune Metro is operating from PCMC to Civic Court on Line-1 and Vanaz to Ramwadi on Line-2.

Hemant Sonwane, public relations officer, Maha-Metro, said, “While students’ number has gone down due to heavy rain in the last two-three days, other people are using the facility to avoid traffic.”