Pune Metro sets new ridership target of 2 lakh pax per day

With the completion of Pune Metro line 1 (Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation/PCMC to Swargate) and line 2 (Vanaz to Ramwadi) together covering 33 kilometres, the Pune Metro has now set a new ridership target of 2 lakh passengers per day, up from the existing 1.5 lakh passengers per day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during the inauguration of the southern extension of Pune Metro Phase 1 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sunday. (PTI)

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the final stretch of phase 1 of the Pune Metro connecting District Court and Swargate. This 3.64-kilometre underground route has stations at Budhwar Peth, Mandai and Swargate, and is significant since it passes under the Mutha River, a first in Pune’s infrastructure history. The underground route provides commuters travelling to and from the heart of the city crucial connectivity. While stations on this stretch are operational, there is only one entry and exit point open per station. Full functionality is expected within a month.

Existing corridors and ridership goals

The two corridors of the Pune Metro - PCMC to Swargate (16.589 km) and Vanaz to Ramwadi (14.665 km) – together have 31 stations (both elevated and underground). Pune Metro has set a short-term ridership target of 2 lakh passengers per day, up from the existing 1.5 lakh passengers per day, moving closer to its long-term projection of 6 lakh passengers per day once last-mile connectivity is fully operational.

Atul Gadgil, managing director (works), Pune Metro, said, “Although the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has projected a ridership of 6 lakh daily for the Pune Metro, that can be achieved only when multi-modal transport hubs and last-mile connectivity through feeder bus services and auto services are in place.”

“For now, we are gradually aiming to increase ridership to 2 lakh. To achieve this, we plan to introduce feeder bus services and auto services at all stations, and are in discussion with the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) and auto-rickshaw federations,” Gadgil said.

To boost ridership, Pune Metro is coordinating with the PMPML for feeder services and discussing tie-ups with autorickshaw federations. Currently, parking is free at Swargate while Budhwar Peth and Mandai are facing parking challenges with two PMC-managed parking lots near Mandai station.

According to Gadgil, for the Pune District Court to Swargate stretch, there is a parking facility available at Swargate station, which is currently free-of-cost. “However, there is no space for parking in the Budhwar Peth area. Two parking lots managed by the PMC are located near the Mandai metro station,” Gadgil said.

“At present, one entry and exit point is operational in each of the three stations of Budhwar Peth, Mandai and Swargate. We will complete all entry and exit points within one month,” Gadgil said.