PUNE: In the wake of repeated instances of indecent behaviour inside metro trains, the Pune Metro has introduced special security patrols to ensure the safety of passengers while maintaining discipline on its network. Security supervisors and staff have been deployed to patrol metro trains and station premises along both operational routes — Ramwadi to Vanaz and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate. Pune Metro steps up security after series of unruly incidents

The move comes days after a man from Muzaffarnagar, Bihar, 65, was arrested for making obscene gestures and attempting to take photographs of a woman passenger inside a metro coach. The incident, which occurred on September 9, led to outrage among commuters and renewed concerns over women’s safety in public transport.

According to the metro administration, the new patrol teams will conduct regular checks across all stations five to six times a day. “The aim is to ensure that passengers experience a safe, pleasant, and disciplined journey,” an official said. All security staff will be in uniform and will remain vigilant throughout their duty hours.

The patrols are designed to prevent misconduct such as littering, consuming food inside metro coaches, inappropriate behaviour in public spaces, and violation of metro laws. Any passenger found misbehaving will be penalised as per the metro’s code of conduct. In serious cases, offenders will be handed over to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, officials seize prohibited items such as tobacco, firecrackers, alcohol, explosives, petrol, diesel, weapons, and hazardous chemicals every day. All bags are screened using X-ray machines.

Just last week, officials confiscated 3.7 kg of tobacco products on the purple Line (PCMC to Swargate) and 8.7 kg on the blue Line (Vanaz to Ramwadi). Security guards at all station entry points check passengers and ensure that no banned items are carried into the metro premises.

Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, director (admin, public relations) said that the initiative will “reinforce discipline, safety, and civic responsibility among commuters.” The administration has also urged passengers to follow metro rules and report instances of misbehaviour immediately to ensure a secure travel environment for all.