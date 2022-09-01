Pune Metro takes measures to save on operation cost

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has taken various steps to bring down operation cost. Its cost-saving measures have helped bring down energy expenditure by 20 per cent.

Vinod Agarwal, director (operations), Maha-Metro, said “We have adopted the hybrid model in Metro trains. When train runs at specific speed, it generates power. We have kept lights on at stations only where there is movement. It would switch on only before arrival/departure of the train. We have adopted the same principle for escalators. It would function only when people use it. At store rooms, the lights would switch on only when a person opens the door and will automatically switch off when the person leaves the area.”

Agarwal said that Pune Metro has installed solar panels at stations to save energy.

“By using cost-effective technology, Pune Metro is trying to bring down operation cost. While other metros need 35 staff for every 1 km, Pune Metro requires 20 employees per km.”

Pune Metro has taken a dedicated electricity feeder line, besides supply from various places as power failure in a specific area would be immediately restored by connection from another place, Agarwal said.