Pune Metro takes measures to save on operation cost
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has taken various steps to bring down operation cost. Its cost-saving measures have helped bring down energy expenditure by 20 per cent.
Vinod Agarwal, director (operations), Maha-Metro, said “We have adopted the hybrid model in Metro trains. When train runs at specific speed, it generates power. We have kept lights on at stations only where there is movement. It would switch on only before arrival/departure of the train. We have adopted the same principle for escalators. It would function only when people use it. At store rooms, the lights would switch on only when a person opens the door and will automatically switch off when the person leaves the area.”
Agarwal said that Pune Metro has installed solar panels at stations to save energy.
“By using cost-effective technology, Pune Metro is trying to bring down operation cost. While other metros need 35 staff for every 1 km, Pune Metro requires 20 employees per km.”
Pune Metro has taken a dedicated electricity feeder line, besides supply from various places as power failure in a specific area would be immediately restored by connection from another place, Agarwal said.
20 earth moving machines, ingenious methods by army make roadway bridge on Chakki river safe again
After flash floods and torrential rains washed away the rail bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district, the Indian Army was called in by the civil administration to prevent the at-risk road traffic bridge adjacent to it. On August 20, significant sections of the railway bridge on Chakki river on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail route had collapsed after repeated flash floods.
Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August
Though tricity's monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month. After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases.
Former Punjab cabinet minister’s son ends life in Mohali
Former Punjab cabinet minister Ramesh Dutt Sharma's 52-year-old son died by suicide at Narinder's' residence in Sector 68, Mohali, on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Narinder Sharma, was a businessman and owned crushers in Bassi Pathana area of Fathehgarh Sahib. Phase-8 station house officer Rajesh Arora said the incident came to the fore around 12.30pm. “We have checked the house thoroughly but have not found any suicide note,” said the SHO.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
