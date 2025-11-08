Pune Metro to appoint a consultant to prepare feeder bus enhancement plan

To improve last-mile connectivity for commuters, the Pune Metro has decided to appoint a consultant to prepare a ‘feeder bus enhancement plan’ that will focus on better integration of feeder bus services with metro stations to make travel smoother and faster across the city. At present, the PMPML operates 38 feeder buses on various metro routes. (HT FILE)

According to Pune Metro officials, around 30% of passengers currently use the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) feeder bus services to reach metro stations. These services link key stations on the aqua line between Vanaz and Ramwadi with nearby residential, commercial and information technology (IT) areas.

Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, director (administration and public relations), said, “After observing that only 30% of passengers use feeder services, Pune Metro decided to appoint a consultant. The consultant will study and suggest new routes and re-route existing ones to strengthen last-mile connectivity. The study will also cover autorickshaw and other transport options to ensure seamless travel for commuters.”

At present, the PMPML operates 38 feeder buses on various metro routes. “About 60% of these services are performing well, while the rest are getting an average response. We are planning to increase the number of feeder services based on Pune Metro’s demand,” said Satish Gavane, depot manager, PMPML.

The PMPML presently operates five feeder routes on the aqua line — Vanaz to Bavdhan; Deccan Gymkhana to Warje-Malwadi; Yerawada to Lohegaon Airport; Yerawada to Commerzone IT Park; and Ramwadi to WTC and EON IT Park, Kharadi. Buses run every 25 to 50 minutes depending on the route.