Pune Metro to implement livelihood restoration plan for displaced families

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is working on a livelihood restoration plan (LRP) for around 234 families displaced by the Civic Court Metro Station construction. The urban utility plans new road, bus terminus, skywalks, parking space and other facilities at Civil Court area to develop it as a multimodal transport hub. The station will serve as an interchange for three metro lines. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The affected households and businesses at Kamgar Putla and Rajiv Gandhinagar slum areas were relocated to Vimannagar and Hadapsar.

Based on the study submitted by consultant, Maha-Metro on August 3 floated a tender to hire a consultant for implementation of LRP.

Under the land rehabilitation plan (LRP), Maha-Metro plans to form self-help groups (SHGs), anganwadis and cooperative housing societies. These groups will help provide access to public transport, including subsidised bus passes and new bus stops, assist with school admissions, scholarshipsand income-generating government schemes. Health cards and health camps will be provided and employment opportunities for unskilled and semi-skilled workers in metro services or other private agencies through PMC. Skill training and employment assistance will also be offered, according to officials.

Hemant Sonawane, executive director, public relations department, Maha-Metro, said, “We will apply the facility in Vimannagar and Hadapsar areas.”