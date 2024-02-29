Pune Metro to inaugurate Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch next week

Metro is preparing to inaugurate the long-awaited Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch of line 2 next week as it is anticipating implementation of the election code of conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha (LS) polls. Also, commuters are demanding that the stretch be opened as soon as possible without further delay. Construction of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch was completed and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety gave conditional permission to begin passenger services on the same more than a week ago. (HT FILE)

Construction of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch was completed and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety gave conditional permission to begin passenger services on the same more than a week ago. Thereafter, Pune Metro was considering inaugurating the 5.5 km Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19. However, the PM’s visit was postponed following which, the Pune Metro sent a letter to the state government asking for permission for a soft opening of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch with a formal dedication ceremony to be held later for the public. However, nothing happened. While the Pune Metro then expected an online (remote) inauguration of the stretch by the PM on February 25, the same did not take place either. Anticipating that the election code of conduct will come into being, the Pune Metro has now made arrangements to inaugurate the stretch next week either on March 6.

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) is in charge of the Pune Metro. Atul Gadgil, director (works) of the Maha-Metro, said, “We have made all preparations for the inauguration of the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch next week. It will be carried out via video conference by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” One of the officials of the Maha-Metro said, “The date has not been finalised but it’s more or less decided that the inauguration will be next week. We are anticipating March 6…”

The expanded metro service, initially launched on August 1 last year, covers a 9.7 km route from Vanaz to Ruby Hall, with subsequent extensions. However, the service on the extended route from Ruby Hall to Ramwadi is yet to commence. This 5.5 km stretch has four stations namely Bund Garden, Yerawada, Kalyani Nagar, and Ramwadi. The first trial run on this stretch was conducted in October 2023. Once the Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi stretch starts operations, the Pune Metro will complete the 15.7 km Vanaz to Ramwadi route.

Pax services from Ruby Hall to Ramwadi to skip Yerawada station

When passenger operations begin on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch of line 2, there will be no halt at Yerawada station. Reason being while one entry-exit point adjacent to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Yerawada Kalas Dhanori ward office is ready for operations, the other entry-exit point has not yet been completed as locals had alleged that the staircase was causing traffic congestion on Ahmednagar Road after which, the Pune Metro stopped work at Yerawada station in November last year. The work resumed only last week. It will take almost a month to complete the same.

Gadgil said, “We decided not to open Yerawada station for passengers on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch. We will open after completion of the second entry-exit point of Yerawada station.”

There are a total four metro stations on the Ruby Hall to Ramwadi stretch. Yerawada metro station is located on Ahmednagar Road and comes after the Bund Garden station.