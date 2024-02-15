Pune Metro to introduce ‘pay and park’ services at eight stations

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-metro) has announced the proposed launch of “pay and park” services at eight of its stations. Two-wheeler commuters will have to pay ₹15 for every two hours to avail parking facility and an additionally ₹5 for keeping their helmets at this space. Two-wheeler commuters will have to pay ₹ 15 for every two hours to avail parking facility and an additionally ₹ 5 for keeping their helmets at this space. (HT PHOTO)

The parking facility is available at PCMC Station, Sant Tukaramnagar, Phugewadi, Bopodi, Shivajinagar, Civil Court on Pune Metro Line-1; and Ideal Colony and Mangalwarpeth/RTO on Pune Metro Line-2.

Pune Metro has entrusted an agency to operate the facilities slated to open soon.

According to metro officials, “There is parking space available at 15 stations and ‘pay and park’ service is planned at eight. While we were not yet charging parking fee, agencies have been appointed to run the service at eight stations. We will also start this facility at remaining stations soon.”

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “We have requested Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations to provide land for parking or start the facility at their parking reserve land near stations.”

All parking areas have been equipped with amenities like boom barriers, concrete flooring, lighting, and CCTV cameras. Additional conveniences such as app-enabled parking booking and parking occupancy display boards have been provided. The charges are inclusive of GST.

Additionally, commuters holding a valid metro ticket issued on the same day will receive 25% discount on parking charges. Monthly subscription passes are available for commuters holding metro travel passes.

Bapu Veer, commuter of Phugewadi area, said, “PCMC and PMC charge ₹10 for two hours for two-wheeler, but the Pune Metro rate is ₹15 which is unacceptable and unaffordable. Its implementation could see a drop in metro ridership.”

Balasaheb Chorghade, commuter residing in Kothrud, said, “If Pune Metro wants to increase ridership, they will have to keep an economical pay and parking charges.”