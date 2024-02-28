Pune Metro to rename six stations

After the state government issued guidelines allowing the metro railway administration to rename metro stations, the Pune Metro has announced plans to rename six metro stations including Mangalwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Ideal Colony, Civil Court, Shivajinagar and Bhosari. The Pune Metro will establish a committee to rename the stations in accordance with the new guidelines. Shiv Sena (UBT) workers protest at Kasba metro station. Many lawyers, activists had asked to change names of the stations. (HT Photo)

The demands to change the names of the metro stations began after opening of the first phase of the Pune Metro in March 2022 when commuter organisations called for a name change for Bhosari station, suggesting it be renamed to Nashik Phata as the metro services stop there. Commuters argued that Bhosari is 5 km away from Nashik Phata, which is on the Pune-Mumbai highway. Subsequently, there were demands for the names of Mangalwar Peth, Ideal Colony, Civil Court and Shivajinagar metro stations to be changed.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Pune Metro, said, “As per public demand, we had sent the proposal for name change of metro stations to the state and central government since it was not within our jurisdiction. Now, the state government has delegated the power to the Pune Metro administration to rename or change the names of metro stations. Therefore, we have taken a decision to change the name of the metro stations.”

“We have decided to change the names of Mangalwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Ideal Colony, Civil Court, Shivajinagar and Bhosari stations as per the applications received by us. However, we will have to constitute a committee to take the final decision. We will form a committee within a week. It will comprise the Pune municipal commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner and others,” he said.

State delegates power to Pune Metro to change names

The state government’s urban development department (UDD) on February 23 issued an order to change the names of metro stations. Rules for changing the names of the metro stations were mentioned. Deputy secretary of the Maharashtra UDD, Vijay Chaudhari, stated in the order that metro rail projects in Maharashtra, including those in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur are managed by various authorities such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Co. Ltd., and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation; overseen by the UDD. The names of the metro stations are officially recorded in the Gazette of India after getting approval from both the state and central governments. However, there are requests from locals, public representatives, and groups to change the names of some metro stations in the state.

To handle this, the organisations overseeing the metro projects need to create internal committees. These committees will decide on whether or not to rename the metro stations. They will take feedback from citizens, residents’ groups, local leaders and organisations. The new names must reflect the area’s geography and be easy for everyone to recognise among other guidelines. In controversial cases, the concerned organisations should provide clear feedback to the government before submitting proposals for approval.

Demands by commuters, political parties and civic activists

On Tuesday, Uddhav B Thackeray-led Shiv Sena party workers demanded that the proposed Mangalwar Peth metro station be renamed to Kasba Peth.

Civic activist Nitin Pawar said. “It makes no sense as Mangalwar Peth is at a distance from the station. Ramai Smarak had given its land near the Mata Ramai Ambedkar statue for a station; the metro has named it Ruby Hall after a private hospital. Similarly, the metro station near the Pune Regional Transport Office is named Mangalwar Peth, which does not make sense as Mangalwar Peth is at a distance from the station.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Pune city chief, Sanjay More, said, “They should have considered the name of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj for the Mangalwar Peth metro station since the educational institute started by the erstwhile royal family for the poor is next to it.”

Lawyers in Pune have raised objection to the name, ‘Civil Court’ metro station, calling for it to be renamed as the Pune District Office metro station or District Court Pune metro station. They have argued that the current name misrepresents the station’s location and purpose. Whereas commuters in Kothrud are demanding that the name of Ideal Colony metro station be changed as the station is not located near Ideal Colony. The area is about 500 metres away from the station. The names should be realistic and should display a nearer landmark, they said.