Pune Metro to start operations on two routes from March 6

PUNE Two routes of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) in the city– Vanaz to Garware college and Pimpri to Phugewadi will be open for the public from March 6.

Maha-Metro officials said, “Both the routes will be operational for public use once the routes are inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6. Most of the work is completed on the routes and a few minor works on the Vanaz route will be completed before the inauguration.”

The Pimpri-Phugewadi station got clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on January 6, an inspection of the Vanaz-Garware college route was done on February 10. It is expected to get a certificate in a few days, said officials.

“Recently, Vanaz depot got the infrastructure in place which is required for maintenance and washing of Metro rakes. All the building structures which are required for the maintenance of Metro are getting ready,” added the official.

There are five stations between Vanaz to Garware college which cover a distance of five kilometres. On July 30 trial run was conducted between Vanaz to Garware college.

Keeping in mind the inauguration date the Maha-Metro officials have started training local drivers and have increased trail runs between Pimpri and Phugewadi which is a distance of 5.8km.

“At least 30 drivers are trained before the start of service for the public. All of them are experienced drivers and they are getting ready. While taking trial routes officials are also keeping watch on tracks, signals and other equipment,” added the officials.

Work in progress

90% viaduct work completed on civil court Ramwadi stretch

The civil court –Ramwadi stretch (Reach III) crosses from RTO, Pune Station, Bund Garden, Kalyaninagar and Yerawada.

“Work has been excelled on this route and we hope to complete it soon. Currently, the work of the viaduct is going on near Sangam bridge,” added the official.

The Maha-Metro is expecting to complete all Metro routes by December 2022.