Pune - State industries minister Uday Samant on Sunday announced a mission-mode drive to ensure 100% piped natural gas (PNG) connections to industries in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area, along with land support for solar projects. Samant, who was in Pune for an industry review meeting, stressed the need for uninterrupted and reliable energy supply, faster clearances through special camps, and strict action against liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) black marketing while assuring relief measures for MSMEs following discussions with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pune MIDCs to get 100% PNG under mission drive: Uday Samant

At an industry review meeting held at the Pune district collector’s office, Samant further said, “To maintain industrial productivity amid the prevailing war-like situation, it is essential to ensure a continuous energy supply. Natural gas is a cost-effective, safe, and eco-friendly option, and no industry should face hurdles due to lack of PNG connectivity. We will implement a ‘connection on demand’ approach and complete 100% coverage in mission-mode.”

Samant directed MIDC authorities, gas distribution companies, and the district administration to coordinate and organise special camps to simplify the application process, expedite technical inspections, and resolve pending cases. “This initiative will significantly boost ease of doing business and strengthen industrial growth in the region,” he said.

On LPG supply, Samant clarified, “Domestic LPG supply is being prioritised, while commercial supply is being regulated as per central government guidelines. Any attempt to create artificial shortages or engage in black marketing will invite strict action from the district administration.” The minister urged citizens to report such activities on the emergency helpline, 112.

Highlighting renewable energy plans, Samant said, “Under the renewable energy policy, land within MIDC areas will be made available to industries for setting up solar power projects on long-term leases of up to 30 years. This will help industries reduce electricity costs and move towards energy self-sufficiency.” While addressing broader industrial concerns, he emphasised coordinated efforts between administration, police, and the civic bodies. “A balanced approach towards logistics, infrastructure, and security is crucial to creating a conducive industrial environment,” he noted.

Divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, who attended the meeting virtually, said, “A special meeting will be convened soon to ensure effective implementation of all directives issued by the industries minister”.

Whereas Pune district superintendent of police Sandeep Singh Gill said, “We will strengthen coordination with industries to ensure a secure environment and quick response to any law-and-order concerns”.

Additional police commissioner with Pune city police department Ranjan Sharma said, “Police authorities will work closely with industrial stakeholders to enhance safety mechanisms across MIDC areas.” While Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) additional commissioner Omprakash Diwate said, “Civic authorities will extend full support in terms of infrastructure and essential services required for industrial expansion.”

MIDC deputy CEO Santosh Bhise noted, “Efforts are underway to improve internal infrastructure, including road strengthening works worth around ₹350 crore, to support industrial growth.” District supply officer Mahesh Sudhalkar said, “We are closely monitoring LPG distribution and will take strict action against any malpractice/s or black marketing.”

The meeting also reviewed infrastructure initiatives, including strengthening of internal MIDC roads, development of permanent sanitation facilities in Hinjewadi, and proposals for corporate guest houses in key industrial hubs such as Hinjewadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Chakan. Plans for truck terminals and improved logistics support were also discussed.

Industry bodies raised concerns over financial stress on MSMEs due to the current situation and requested an extension for electricity bill payments. Responding to this, Samant assured, “We will discuss this demand with the chief minister and take a positive decision to support small industries.” To improve coordination and quick resolution of issues, Samant also directed the creation of WhatsApp groups in each MIDC area involving industry representatives, administration, and police officials.

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