Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad among venues for G20 preparatory meets next year

Manu Kumar Srivastava, chief secretary, Maharashtra, has called for seamless coordination of all government departments in Pune, Mumbai and Aurangabad divisions for the forthcoming G20 leaders’ summit, the preparatory meetings to be held at various places, including the three cities, in 2023. Although the Centre is yet to issue a formal notification about the main summit venue, the Union government had earlier reached out to various states, including Maharashtra, to identify cities for preparatory meetings of G20.

Srivastava who on Monday took a review meeting of preparedness of the government departments for the global meet issued instructions. Many top government officials, including additional chief secretary (home) Anand Limaye, chief protocol officer Manisha Mhaiskar, tourist secretary Valsa Nair, urban development secretary Sonia Sethi, higher and technical education secretary Vikas Chandra Rastogi, tribal development secretary Anupkumar Yadav and industries commissioner Harshadip Kamble attended the meet.

The chief secretary said that good facilities must be provided to the representatives of G20, an influential group that brings together the world’s major economies, during their stay for the conferences.

“The representatives must be given information and presentations on the rich cultural traditions of Maharashtra and at the same time opportunities of investments in industries and tourism must be tapped. The industries, cultural and tourism departments must prepare content and material for showcasing the said sectors and the same must be translated in different languages for clear understanding of participants,” stated a release issued by the government.

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20.

Amongst the other directions issued include special instructions to commissioners of the three cities to ensure that cleanliness and beautification of the cities must be carried out for the world meet. A coordination committee of the three municipal commissioners under the presidentship of divisional commissioners of Pune and Aurangabad will be instituted for implementation of the instructions issued by the government.

The delegates are likely to visit historic, cultural and tourist destinations and all the said monuments must be conserved, beautified and developed by the respective department before the start of the global meet. Around 300 delegates from 40 different countries are expected to visit the three cities which includes visits to world heritage sites, important places and sites during the two-day conference.

Instructions have been issued to search for good infrastructure like five star hotels to accommodate foreign delegates where discussion and deliberations are expected to take place during seminars and meetings. The government hopes that the global summit will open new avenues of growth and investment and also provide an international platform for state industries and products. The ministry of external affairs delegation has already visited the three cities and discussed the details of the summit with top administrative officials for smooth execution of the grand event.

Intergovernmental forum

The group of 20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. Its members are the UK, the US, and the European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Turkey.