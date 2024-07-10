Pune municipal commissioner orders inquiry into allegations by BJP leader

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the allegations made by senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ganesh Bidkar against the civic body. Significantly, these claims were made in a meeting attended by the city MP and Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol. (HT PHOTO)

Bidkar alleged that Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has made payments for 22 civic works it had assigned even as there has been no work done on the ground.

Bhosale said, “I have asked the additional commissioner Prithviraj B P to conduct an inquiry into the matter.”

During the meeting, BJP leaders from the city raised various questions about the Pune municipal administration’s functioning.

During the meeting, former leader of the house Bidkar said, “PMC administration is involved in several irregularities. I have the list of 22 contracts in which the payments have been made to the contractors, but no work has happened on the ground. I have submitted the list of such works to the municipal commissioner.”

Bidkar followed that up and said, he is not making any blind allegations but has documents to prove his claims.

Meanwhile Municipal Commissioner on Tuesday instructed the administration to start the anti-encroachment drive as instructed by Mohol.

Bhosale said, “The anti-encroachment department is short staffed as some staff was shifted to property tax department. But the drive will start soon.”