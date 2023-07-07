PMC starts work on STP at Katraj lake

To treat sewage water being released into the lake, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun work on construction of a sewage treatment plant at Katraj lake. Officials of PMC’s sewage management department said the work on the STP has already started on the ground. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Recently, several fish died at Jambhulwadi lake after which the civic body conducted a survey and found drainage water being released into the lakes.

On this background, additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar instructed officials to take various steps to clean the Katraj and Jambhulwadi lakes.

Khemnar said, “PMC had surveyed the Karaj lake with the help of a drone. It is found that drainage is coming from various parts of the lake. We decided to build a drainage line to collect this drainage at one point and we have started work on constructing the sewage treatment plant of 2 MLD (Million Liter per Day) capacity at the upper part of the lake.”

The electricity department of PMC started the process to purchase the electricity mud pump to remove the mud from the lake has begun.

At the same time with the help of machinery, PMC had removed ten thousand cubic metres of mud from the lower Katraj lake which is near Rajiv Gandhi Zoo.

