Submit applications for citizens participatory budget by August 31

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 10, 2023 09:14 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has called for suggestions for citizens participatory budget till August 31 this year. Citizens would be able to suggest works up to 5 lakh by filling-up online form on PMC’s official website.

PMC had introduced the participatory budget scheme in 2006-07. In 2022-23, PMC spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 crore on participatory budget, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has invited suggestions from citizens for various infrastructure-related works in their locality.

Citizens would able to suggest works related to road, footpath, public toilets, street lights and others, while the civic body won’t be able to take up works related to pedestrian bridges and speed breakers.

PMC had introduced the participatory budget scheme in 2006-07. In 2022-23, PMC spent 40 crore on participatory budget, said officials.

Ulka Kalaskar, head of PMC’s accounts department, said, “Every year, PMC gets a good response from each ward and accordingly civic body makes necessary budgetary provision for these works.”

