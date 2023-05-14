PMC acts against washing centres using drinking water

In the last fortnight, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken action against 25 vehicle washing centres for using drinking water for commercial purposes. A washing centre in Pune. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

With the forecast of less rain due to the El Nino Effect by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state government has given instructions to all civic bodies to carefully use drinking water and plan water supply till August 31.

The civic body has taken various steps to stop the use of drinking water for other purposes and it has instructed all its engineers to check the use of tap water in washing centres.

PMC action includes imposing notices to stop using drinking water. If found doing the same for the second time, PMC will charge a fine of ₹5,000 and the third time, PMC will cut the water connection.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer of water supply department, said, “After the action and surprise check, washing centres have stopped using drinking water for cleaning vehicles. Besides that, we have taken decided to impose water cuts every Thursday.”

According to PMC officials, most washing centres are located in suburban parts of the city. Regular car wash service stations consume more than 120 to 150 litres of water for a single wash.