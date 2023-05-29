PMC starts digging trenches at Hanuman tekdi to avoid water logging at FC, JM, Apte roads

To prevent flooding during monsoon, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun digging trenches at the foothills of Hanuman tekdi behind Fergusson College. To prevent flooding during monsoon, PMC has begun digging trenches at the foothills of Hanuman tekdi behind Fergusson College. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Every year, during the rainy season, water logging is reported at JM Road, FC Road, and Apte Road, particularly at Deccan depot, Good Luck Hotel junction and nearby Balgandharva localities.

PMC drainage department conducted a survey and identified areas where rainwater flowing from hills get accumulated on roads.

According to PMC officials, the water comes from hills on these roads which causes water logging due to the lack of concretisation of internal roads, lack of percolation of rainwater and inadequate storm water drain network. Another reason is that there is heavy rainfall in a short period which also accumulates water in certain low-level areas.

PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar instructed the drainage department to take steps to stop rainwater from flowing down hillslopes and accumulating at the foothills.

Shridhar Yeoleka, executive engineer of the drainage department of PMC, said, “We began digging trenches at Hanuman tekdi foothills. We are also cleaning small quarries at the foothills so that water can accumulate there. The work includes digging trenches and planting trees, introducing a rainwater harvesting system by digging 25x25 feet of drain and making gables.”

“The same work will start on the Canal Road and Senapati Bapat Road area. It will stop excessive rainwater coming from hilly areas which gushes on FC, Apte and JM roads. Besides that, we are also placing more diameters of rainwater pipes to drain maximum rainwater, he added.

