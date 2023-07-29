Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to screen students of municipal schools for conjunctivitis

PMC to screen students of municipal schools for conjunctivitis

ByVicky Pathare
Jul 29, 2023 12:37 AM IST

PMC health department has decided to screen primary and higher secondary students of municipal schools for conjunctivitis from August 1

Pune: A couple of days after issuing a public advisory for conjunctivitis, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department has decided to screen primary and higher secondary students of municipal schools for conjunctivitis.

PMC health department has decided to screen primary and higher secondary students of municipal schools for conjunctivitis from August 1. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
PMC health department has decided to screen primary and higher secondary students of municipal schools for conjunctivitis from August 1. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The free screening tests will begin from August 1. Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has urged parents to bring children at schools for screening. The decision was taken following a recent conjunctivitis outbreak in Alandi of Pune district and Buldhana district. Conjunctivitis is an infection or inflammation of the transparent membrane called the Conjunctiva, which covers the white part of the eyeball. Symptoms include redness, irritation, dryness, puffy eyes, swollen lining of the eye, or watery eyes, said officials.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer, PMC, said, “The reported cases are majorly amongst schoolchildren. Children found infected with conjunctivitis or any other eye ailments during screening will be treated at PMC-run hospitals free of cost. Citizens should take preventive measures and visit the nearest municipal hospital in case they develop symptoms.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out