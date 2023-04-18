PMC to act against those using potable water for washing centres, construction activity

PUNE:

In wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of below-normal rainfall for Maharashtra between June and September this year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped up its efforts in conserving live water storage.

The civic body has directed that individuals who use potable water for construction and vehicle washing centres be prosecuted.

Considering the El Nino influence, the Maharashtra government recently instructed municipal corporations to take a review of dam storage and ensure that it would have sufficient storage if monsoon arrival was delayed or truncated.

In light of this, the PMC water department is taking several measures.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, PMC water department chief, stated, “PMC is doing proper planning of the existing dam storage and ensuring that the maximum amount of water is saved for coming few months.”

PMC directed personnel to investigate whether car washing centres were using potable water for auto cleanings rather than a borewell or another source of water.

The civic body is keeping a close eye on the use of potable water for construction activities taking place around the city.