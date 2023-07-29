PMC officials conduct final inspection of PMAY flats

PUNE As Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to hand over the flats constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, the civic officials on Friday visited the site for final inspection. PMC plans to hand over the flats constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1. (HT PHOTO)

Prashant Waghmare, PMC engineer, said, “PMC has constructed the PMAY buildings at Kharadi, Nanded City, Vadgaon Khurda and Hadapsar areas. All the sites are near either IT parks or other business areas. This will help residents staying in these flats to get employment.”

These flats are for economically weaker section and the size of each flat is in between 300 and 330 square feet. All flats have hall, kitchen and bedroom and the beneficiaries will get these flats in ₹10 to ₹12 lakh.

“The beneficiary will need to pay ₹8 lakh to 9 lakh for the flat and Central and state government is giving ₹2.5 lakh for it,” he said.

PMC had conducted lottery to decide the beneficiaries among the applications received for the project.

